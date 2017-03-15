He surprised his little brother, and the video is ‘the cutest thing I’ve ever seen’

Siblings have unique relationships. While you’ll always love them, it isn’t typically an overly enthusiastic type of love. As one Twitter user put it, “When I go back home, all they ask is when I’m leaving again.”
But that doesn’t apply to these two brothers.
A video posted to Twitter and Instagram Tuesday shows one man – identified as “Buttah” on Twitter – who said he flew to Ohio to surprise his little brother, who looks around the age of 10. Buttah’s location is listed as Dallas, Texas on Twitter.
Surprised my little brother today and flew to Ohio pic.twitter.com/1i3NoWFOa9— buttah (@_longliveaj) March 14, 2017
The video shows the boy walk into the room, where his brother is waiting, and his eyes light up. He yells what sounds like “Adam!” and wraps his arms around his brother, who picks him up. The younger brother says “oh my gosh,” over and over again, and starts patting him on the face and repeating, “he’s here,” and “he’s real!”
The brother eventually puts him down and the two engage in a secret handshake, the younger brother beaming and smiling the whole time.
The boy’s reaction melted the hearts of the Twitter-verse.
@_longliveaj this is so adorable i shed a tear— (@dogesandglitter) March 15, 2017
That boy idolizes you man. And this is a brotherhood bond if I've never seen one. https://t.co/W7NqYkNhmY— anthony (@FreshAnthony671) March 15, 2017
I love this for so many reasons by most importantly #blackboyjoy https://t.co/ij7hayntWm— kitty (@Cat_likeMEOW) March 15, 2017
@_longliveaj @DragonflyJonez "He's real!" LOL! #Dope— (@OldJaySimpson) March 15, 2017
McClatchy has reached out to the older brother to hear more about the two’s bond. He did not immediately respond.
