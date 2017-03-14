‘Pi Day’ deals at restaurants, stores

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant of π and many stores and restaurants across the U.S. offer deals on March 14, which corresponds to the first three digits of Pi, 3.14.
Bakers Square – $2 off pie orders on March 13-14. The double crust fruit pie includes the mathematical pi symbol on the crust. Valid in-restaurant only.
Blaze Pizza – any pizza for $3.14.
Bojangles – slices of sweet potato pie for $3.14 each.
Boston Market – free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.
Carrows Restaurants – any slice of pie for $3.14.
Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – any slice of signature pie for $3.14.
Fresh Brothers – join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order.
Godfather’s Pizza – $3 off a large pizza, medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza, $4 off a jumbo pizza.
Grand Traverse Pie Company – free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase, free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.
Hungry Howie’s – purchase any Howie Bread to get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Marie Callender’s – lemon meringue pie for $8.99.
Pi Pizzeria – buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14, free large pizza with proof of birth date.
Pieology – custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.
Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.
Urban Bricks Pizza – pizza for $3.14.
Villa Italian Kitchen – cheese pizza for $3.14.
Your Pie – pizza, select combos and craft beer for $3.14.
Whole Foods – $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.
Non-food Pi Day deals
&Pizza – free wedding and party.
Kohl’s – online0only deals on pie bakeware and accessories.
Adafruit – 20 percent off select Rasberry Pi products.
Half.com – 95 percent off The Life of Pi paperback.
Maker Shed – 10 percent of Rasberry Pi kit.
Spreadshirts – $10 Pirate Pi Day T-shirt.
ThinkGeek – spend $31.41 or more online and get a free Pi Day T-shirt.
Zazzle – 14 percent off Pi Day order.
