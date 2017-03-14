A grandmother discovered why she couldn't shed her 'potbelly': It was a 140-lb tumor

0:31 Surveillance video shows gas pump bursting into flames after being hit by SUV Pause

1:15 Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:23 Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

1:37 Cop busted for stealing from driver