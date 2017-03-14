Surveillance video shows gas pump bursting into flames after being hit by SUV

It might seem like an unpleasant task to many people, but 16-month-old Gray Guidry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, loves helping out "Mr. Anthony" with his morning garbage run. According to WAFB-TV, the two have been friends since Gray was just 5 months old. This video was shared on Facebook by Gray's mom, Shelley Guidry, who says she just wants to "spread the love that their sweet little friendship is."
Data flowing in from the new NOAA-NASA GOES-16 satellite offers the sunrise across the United States. It goes fast in this video but it's pretty stunning. The agencies will use GOES-16 for more accurate weather mapping.
A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a student at Wake Forest High School in North Carolina on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. In his Instagram post, Goodell said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell said has been going on for months with no action from the school.