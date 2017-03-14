Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students

Pi Day got its due at Denair Middle School in California on Monday. A lunchtime assembly included everything from custodian Charlie Asbill reciting more than 800 digits in the sequence to pies in the face for principal Travis Manley and some teachers. Pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, is celebrated with an unofficial holiday on March 14 each year. The first digits in pi are 3.14.

Toddler is garbage man's morning helper

It might seem like an unpleasant task to many people, but 16-month-old Gray Guidry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, loves helping out "Mr. Anthony" with his morning garbage run. According to WAFB-TV, the two have been friends since Gray was just 5 months old. This video was shared on Facebook by Gray's mom, Shelley Guidry, who says she just wants to "spread the love that their sweet little friendship is."

Statue of Liberty's lights go out

The lights that illuminate the Statue of Liberty went out late Tuesday night. For a while, only her torch and crown visible to most in New York Harbor. A spokesperson said it was an unplanned outage.

Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral

A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a student at Wake Forest High School in North Carolina on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. In his Instagram post, Goodell said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell said has been going on for months with no action from the school.

