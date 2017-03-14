National
Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students
Pi Day got its due at Denair Middle School in California on Monday. A lunchtime assembly included everything from custodian Charlie Asbill reciting more than 800 digits in the sequence to pies in the face for principal Travis Manley and some teachers. Pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, is celebrated with an unofficial holiday on March 14 each year. The first digits in pi are 3.14.