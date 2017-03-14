Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students

It might seem like an unpleasant task to many people, but 16-month-old Gray Guidry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, loves helping out "Mr. Anthony" with his morning garbage run. According to WAFB-TV, the two have been friends since Gray was just 5 months old. This video was shared on Facebook by Gray's mom, Shelley Guidry, who says she just wants to "spread the love that their sweet little friendship is."