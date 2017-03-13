Jack Russell terrier wins fans everywhere with his awful run at dog show

Olly the Jack Russell terrier certainly didn’t win any prizes for his performance at the Crufts dog show in England last week. But the energetic dog won plenty of fans across the globe for his enthusiasm after a face plant on his first jump.
“What a nosedive! And he couldn’t care less,” the announcer says excitedly on the video.
On his first jump, Olly took off a bit too soon and clipped the bar with his neck, sending him sprawling across the turf. But that didn’t stop him from completing his performance, albeit with other difficulties.
Olly needed a few extra chances to get through the slalom, went through a tube the wrong way and took one small break, but he looked like he was having a great time.
Miami, an American cocker spaniel, won best in show at Crufts 2017, but it was not without controversy.
