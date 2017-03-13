Former top Penn State officials plead guilty in Sandusky sex abuse scandal

2:16 Here's what to do when you hear a siren Pause

1:32 Gulfport students help homeless with solar vending machine

0:51 'Magic' Johnson lobbies the Florida Legislature

0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500 acres Florida wildfire

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months