Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

On March 6, 2014, Airman Michael Davidson was shot by Opelika, Alabama, police officer Phillip Hancock after he exited his vehicle along Interstate 85 in Alabama after Davidson's vehicle had been involved in an accident with a truck. Davidson was holding his black wallet, which the officer believed was a gun. A ruling by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama that Officer Hancock acted reasonably in shooting Davidson after repeatedly calling for Davidson to show his hands as he exited his sports utility vehicle.
Opelika, Alabama, Police Department

Statue of Liberty's lights go out

The lights that illuminate the Statue of Liberty went out late Tuesday night. For a while, only her torch and crown visible to most in New York Harbor. A spokesperson said it was an unplanned outage.

Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral

A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a student at Wake Forest High School in North Carolina on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. In his Instagram post, Goodell said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell said has been going on for months with no action from the school.

Trooper escapes wildfires in north-central Kansas

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around. One semi became high-centered in the median, so he urged the driver to get out. They both made it out safety.

Student juggles for police after traffic stop

University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.

