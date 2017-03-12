Villanova gets top seed in NCAA Tournament; Syracuse out

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

4:32 Fan of the Game: Bradenton's Jorge Velazquez

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

3:02 Artist looks for inspiration in Florida environment

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store