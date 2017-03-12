Paul Ryan’s repeal of Obamacare could spark ‘death spiral’ in some insurance markets

3:02 Artist looks for inspiration in Florida environment Pause

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

0:56 Bradenton Marauders championship ring ceremony

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

0:16 Bayshore senior Alexus Norman discusses moving onto the region quarterfinals

1:51 Naming period opens for new Parrish-area high school

0:36 Celebrity Equinox has close encounter with Broward home