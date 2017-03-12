This cop would pull you over and then shake you down, police say.

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco Pause

1:46 'They never stood a chance in a lot of these pastures, the fire was so fast'

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:00 Guys Expo combined fun Saturday with trip to doctor

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

0:56 Bradenton Marauders championship ring ceremony

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:51 Naming period opens for new Parrish-area high school