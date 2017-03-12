AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco Pause

2:53 SpaceX cargo ship reaches space station after 24-hour delay

0:28 Josh Bell discusses the impact of RBI baseball

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

0:56 Bradenton Marauders championship ring ceremony

1:59 Epoch Solutions marks 20 years of cabinet design

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

4:32 Fan of the Game: Bradenton's Jorge Velazquez