As many as 48 million accounts on Twitter are actually bots, study finds

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

0:56 Bradenton Marauders championship ring ceremony

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:12 Faces of LECOM Park: Sara Hardy

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis