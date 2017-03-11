Person arrested on White House grounds after scaling fence

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

1:22 Breastfeeding moms meet downtown for photo

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:12 Faces of LECOM Park: Sara Hardy

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store