It’s no R2D2, but these crime-fighting robots aid police

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk Pause

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

1:46 'They never stood a chance in a lot of these pastures, the fire was so fast'

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:51 Naming period opens for new Parrish-area high school

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months