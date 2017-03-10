The tiny Kansas town that burned the most in wildfires

Data flowing in from the new NOAA-NASA GOES-16 satellite offers the sunrise across the United States. It goes fast in this video but it's pretty stunning. The agencies will use GOES-16 for more accurate weather mapping.
A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a student at Wake Forest High School in North Carolina on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. In his Instagram post, Goodell said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell said has been going on for months with no action from the school.
American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the house, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around. One semi became high-centered in the median, so he urged the driver to get out. They both made it out safety.
University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.
Witnesses describe a train-charter bus wreck in Biloxi, Miss. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Craig Robinson, a witness to the accident, said the bus was stuck about five minutes before the train collided with it. Passengers were getting off the bus when the train it. Some were trapped under the bus when the train hit it, Robinson said.