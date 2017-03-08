Police urge 106 charged in clash at white nationalist rally

1:31 Day Without Women supporters gather outside immigration service office Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:40 Compromise sought in battle over Bradenton's noise ordinance

0:13 Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire raging in Florida

0:23 Manatee County School Board's Charlie Kennedy throws out the first pitch

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine