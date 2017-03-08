GOP health care bill endangers opioid epidemic treatment, U.S. doctors say

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:17 Excellent educators honored at awards ceremony

1:15 Buddhist Nun Gen Kelsang Demo explains benefits of Buddhism

1:40 Compromise sought in battle over Bradenton's noise ordinance

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:23 Manatee County School Board's Charlie Kennedy throws out the first pitch