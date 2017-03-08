Probe sought after AP report on church abuse allegations

1:31 Day Without Women supporters gather outside immigration service office Pause

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500-acre Florida wildfire