Teen, in country illegally, said he beheaded his mother 'because I felt like it'

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral Pause

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

0:13 Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire raging in Florida

0:36 30 seconds of Anna Maria therapy

1:01 'House of Cards' star appears in opioid awareness video

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500-acre Florida wildfire