Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral

A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a student at Wake Forest High School in North Carolina on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. In his Instagram post, Goodell said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell said has been going on for months with no action from the school.