Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral

A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a student at Wake Forest High School in North Carolina on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. In his Instagram post, Goodell said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell said has been going on for months with no action from the school.
Tyler GoodellInstagram

Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

Witnesses describe a train-charter bus wreck in Biloxi, Miss. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Craig Robinson, a witness to the accident, said the bus was stuck about five minutes before the train collided with it. Passengers were getting off the bus when the train it. Some were trapped under the bus when the train hit it, Robinson said.

Explore Death Valley with the National Park Service

Death Valley Explorer is a video podcast series that highlights the rich environmental and heritage landscapes of Death Valley National Park. Produced by the National Park Service in association with Bristlecone Media and Death Valley Natural History Association the official nonprofit partner of Death Valley National Park.

Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

Tornadoes spawned by a powerful storm system that move through part of the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday has killed at least three people, including two in Illinois. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that survey teams would catalogue damage and determine the number of tornadoes that touched down in Illinois.

Widow of Kansas bar shooting victim speaks

Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, spoke publicly about her husband Friday at Garmin, where Kuchibhotla was employed. At Austins Bar Alok Madasani, 32, of Overland Park, and another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview.

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

an Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself on Sunday. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union.

