Injuries confirmed in train, charter bus crash in Mississippi

Emergency personnel were scrambling to remove some 50 people from a crashed charter bus Tuesday after the bus was struck by a CSX freight train at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
Injuries have been reported, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hurt.
The train was eastbound shortly before 2:30 p.m. when it collided with a northbound charter bus, Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel.
Dozens of people were sitting on grass, some in neck braces, in less than half an hour as Merit Health hospital set up a triage area nearby.
“It’s very chaotic up there,” Creel said.
Police Chief John Miller could not be reached immediately for comment.
A helicopter was heading to the scene for a hospital transport. Emergency dispatchers were directing first responders to the easiest routes to the scene as more help arrived.
All Biloxi fire stations responded and the Gulfport Fire Department was sending in reinforcements, Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said.
It’s the second time in two months that a train has collided with a vehicle. A CSX freight train struck a Pepsi-Cola delivery truck. The tractor-trailer became stuck on a steep grade. The driver of the vehicle, owned by Allen Beverage of Gulfport, got out and called for help but the train couldn’t stop in time.
SunHerald.com is working on details.
Sun Herald staff writers Mary Perez and Anita Lee contributed to this report.
