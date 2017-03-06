Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate monuments

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group Pause

2:10 Mosaic provides update on sinkhole

1:26 Adrian McPherson wants to be a mentor in addition to a coach with Air5

6:59 Florida legislative leaders sound off on how 2016 election shaped 2017 agenda

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home

0:36 Pirates infielder Phil Gosselin enjoys golf in his spare time

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban