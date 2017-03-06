Afghan family detained in LA is freed but review is pending

2:35 Pregnant South Carolina woman parodies April the giraffe Pause

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:53 Marla Hough talks about 20 years of business

2:10 Mosaic provides update on sinkhole

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area