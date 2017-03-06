David Letterman’s retirement beard has apparently grown on people

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

1:29 Manatee County artist David Skaggs talks about his work

6:59 Florida legislative leaders sound off on how 2016 election shaped 2017 agenda

1:26 Adrian McPherson wants to be a mentor in addition to a coach with Air5

3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

2:26 The Bishop Sailing Center officially opens

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended