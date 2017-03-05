Afghan family detained in Los Angeles are asking for release

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic Pause

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

1:26 Adrian McPherson wants to be a mentor in addition to a coach with Air5

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

2:26 The Bishop Sailing Center officially opens

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

0:35 Former Southeast coach Bob Thomas honored at state wrestling tournament