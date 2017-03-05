Muslim students trying to meet with a lawmaker were asked: ‘Do you beat your wife?’

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

1:00 New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

1:12 Manatee's Charles Small wins state wrestling championship

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint