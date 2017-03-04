She had performed CPR on horses, not humans. Then a man collapsed at the YMCA.

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

0:44 Lakewood Ranch's dream basketball season ends in Lakeland

1:55 Manatee County Rotary Clubs look to make playgrounds more accessible

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:08 Lifelong Pirates fan makes spring training pilgrimage for second straight year

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto