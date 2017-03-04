Trump supporters declare pride in president, slam opponents

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

1:55 Manatee County Rotary Clubs look to make playgrounds more accessible

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:05 Davie's Shelley and Bob Dolan are fans of the game