An immigrant had just dropped his daughter off at school when ICE officials arrested him

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic Pause

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:08 Lifelong Pirates fan makes spring training pilgrimage for second straight year

0:44 Lakewood Ranch's dream basketball season ends in Lakeland

1:09 Days after face-eating attack, accused teen begs for forgiveness in interview with Dr. Phil

0:54 Alligator carrying a big fish across a golf course caught on camera