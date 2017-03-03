Man arrested for threats against Jewish centers was journalist fired for fabrication

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Miami neighborhood reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture