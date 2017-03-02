Hunter mimicked call of wounded animal to lure coyotes. Something much bigger pounced

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival Pause

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project

1:09 Days after face-eating attack, accused teen begs for forgiveness in interview with Dr. Phil

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:59 Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended