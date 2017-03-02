Plan to flush evidence backfires when marijuana clogs toilet

Two college wrestlers from the Wichita, Kansas area were arrested by Great Bend police on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to flush a “large quantity” of marijuana down a toilet.
Barton County Community College students Devon Baker and Sean Taborsky, both 19, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police executed a search warrant for drugs for a residence in the 100 block of Stone Street, according to a news release from the Great Bend Police Department.
According to the release, officers went to a residence on a tip that drugs were being sold from the location. When officers knocked and announced the warrant, the individuals inside refused to come to the door.
After forcing open the door, officers found that a “large quantity” of marijuana had been flushed down a toilet, causing the toilet to be clogged.
Baker and Taborsky – both athletes on the college’s wrestling team, according to the school’s webpage – were booked into the Barton County jail on Wednesday and released later that day. They were both charged with possession of marijuana and interference with a law enforcement officer, according to the release.
A third person was at the scene during the execution of the warrant, but was released and not charged, the release said.
Both Baker and Taborsky are listed as sophomores on the school’s wrestling roster and both, according to the roster, are from Wichita.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments