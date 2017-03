She hired a 'hit man' to see her grandchildren more. Now she's headed to jail.

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:01 'House of Cards' star appears in opioid awareness video

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

1:17 Panelists discuss opioid abuse in Bradenton

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

1:09 Days after face-eating attack, accused teen begs for forgiveness in interview with Dr. Phil

1:59 Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide