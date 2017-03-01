Officers said they made traffic stops. They hadn't. They won't be Texas cops again.

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

2:56 Widow of Kansas bar shooting victim speaks

1:22 Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

2:41 The Reward Circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:31 Bradenton chooses architect, construction firm for new parking garage

3:53 Fourth grade math class sings 'Can't Stop the Angles'