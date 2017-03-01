Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes the controls of a blimp to give a veteran a memorable ride

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco Pause

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

2:12 Cruz: The Internet is fine

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call