The Ash Wednesday selfie trend has Christians debating: #ashtag or not?

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool Pause

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes