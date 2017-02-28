Trump breaks silence on Kansas shooting

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call Pause

2:56 Widow of Kansas bar shooting victim speaks

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool

1:50 5 best birding spots in 50 miles of Bradenton

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

2:50 Chamber of Commerce President Bob Bartz dies

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

1:07 Manatee Express seniors weigh future of lacrosse in Manatee County

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old