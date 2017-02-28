Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.