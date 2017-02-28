Strangest brand extension yet: Girl Scout cookies and beer

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco Pause

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: 'It is a successful operation by all standards'

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title

2:50 Chamber of Commerce President Bob Bartz dies

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:12 Bob Bartz remembered at luncheon in Bradenton