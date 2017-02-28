Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

an Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself on Sunday. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union.