Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

an Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself on Sunday. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union.
Kirill Zubaryev

National

Giraffe enjoys kicking ball at Tucson Zoo

Zoo keepers at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona are giving giraffes yoga balls to play with as a tactile enrichment activity. In this video, the park's youngest giraffe, Jasiri, is seen kicking the ball around the exhibit.

National

NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope revealed the first known system of seven Earth-size planets around a single star, TRAPPIST-1. Three of these planets are on the habitable zone, where a rocky planet is most likely to have liquid water, which sets a new record for number of habitable-zone planets found around a single star outside our solar system.

National

Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

Nation & World Videos