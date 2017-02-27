Teen is fighting a disease that attacked her brain ‘like a termite’

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space Pause

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

2:13 The crowd at Rubonia Mardi Gras

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently