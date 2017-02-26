County may have to sell public buildings to pay victims of a botched murder trial

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short) Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

0:55 Pirates manager Clint Hurdle unveils rotation, names Opening Day starter

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

0:57 Southeast wins three individual wrestling titles and its first region championship since 1993

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently