A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation that turned fatal

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

0:23 Federal prosecutors pleased with verdict

0:55 Pirates manager Clint Hurdle unveils rotation, names Opening Day starter

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

2:08 Stephanie Jagrup sings the national anthem at the Pirates' home opener

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

0:57 Southeast wins three individual wrestling titles and its first region championship since 1993