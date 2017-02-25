Former NFL player says he can’t recite the alphabet because he played pro football

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill' Pause

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

0:40 Metal detectors are a smooth sail at Pirates' LECOM Park opener

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

0:44 Spring training baseball returns to Bradenton

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

0:50 Manatee County sees recycling increase thanks to new system

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction