Out of power in D.C. and most states, Democrats struggle to preserve Medicaid funds

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:30 White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

4:29 Nancy Hubbard, Dianna Marr's sister, calls 911

3:16 Dianna Marr calls 911 to report finding her 4-year-old son dead

0:16 Manatee County Commissioner Betsy Benac throws out the first pitch