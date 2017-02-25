Democrats elect Perez party chairman on second ballot

1:30 White House defends decision to bar certain outlets from press briefing Pause

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

4:29 Nancy Hubbard, Dianna Marr's sister, calls 911

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

3:16 Dianna Marr calls 911 to report finding her 4-year-old son dead

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto