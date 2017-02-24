Little Tikes recalls 540,000 toddler swings over safety hazard

The manufacturer of “Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure” pink toddler swings is recalling the product after reports of 39 children suffering injuries from falling through cracked plastic seats, federal officials said Thursday.
The swings have a pink, T-shaped restraint in front with a Little Tikes logo, and the swing is suspended by four yellow ropes, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
There have been about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including two children with broken arms and 37 children who suffered abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head, the agency said.
The 540,000 pink swings were manufactured from November 2009 to December 2013, according to Little Tikes website. They were sold at Wal-Mart, Toys R Us, other stores and online nationwide.
The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded inner arrow of the date code stamp points to “10,” “11,” “12” or “13.”
Swings with a date code stamp of “9” on the inner arrow combined with “43” or higher number stamped on the outer are included in this recall, according to the commission.
No other date codes or other colored swings are affected, the agency said.
Additional information can be obtained by calling Little Tikes toll-free at 855-284-1903 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.
Consumers may also visit www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.
