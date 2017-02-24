Philippine president's war of words with arrested critic

1:12 Sen. Perdue: Trump assembling "dream team" Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

0:17 Giraffe enjoys kicking ball at Tucson Zoo

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

2:45 Cop helps veteran living in 'deplorable' conditions

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old