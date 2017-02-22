‘Cheerleader’ does cartwheels during a sobriety test. Things go sideways.

1:51 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Saturday Pause

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

1:36 Thieves pose as police during home invasion

2:42 Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart, after book deal pulled and uninvited from CPAC

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'